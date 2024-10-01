Trump criticizes the Biden-Harris administration after Iran's attack on Israel: "We have no leadership"

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

Donald Trump criticized the Biden-Harris administration's reaction to Iran's missile launch against Israel, claiming that, while he was president of the United States, the Islamist regime "was in total check."

"When I was President, Iran was in total check. They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal. Kamala flooded them with American cash and, ever since, they’ve been exporting terror all over, and unraveling the Middle East," Trump said in a statement. "It is no surprise that Iran desperately wants Kamala Harris to be President, because they know as long as she is in power, they can take advantage of America. That is why they have tried to target me."

The Republican candidate said that, had he been in charge, "October 7 would never have happened."

"The world is on fire and spiraling out of control. We have no leadership, no one running the country. We have a non-existent President in Joe Biden, and a completely absent Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is too busy fundraising in San Francisco. No one is in charge and it’s not even clear who is more confused: Biden or Kamala. Neither has any idea what is even going on," the Republican nominee said.