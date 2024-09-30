The Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan is concerned about Harris' chances in her state: "She is underwater in our polls"

Slotkin is competing with Republican Mike Rogers for the Senate seat in Michigan/ Mandel Ngan .AFP

Ahead of the presidential election, Elissa Slotkin, a Democratic candidate for Senate in Michigan, recently claimed that Kamala Harris are in trouble in her state. As reported by Axios, she made these comments during a virtual fundraising rally, where she was less than enthusiastic about the Californian's chances in the Wolverine State.

Slotkin, who currently serves as congresswoman for the 8th Congressional District, aspires to succeed Debbie Stabenow in the upper chamber, who decided to retire after more than 20 years.

"I'm not feeling my best right now about where we are on Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan," Slotkin said at a virtual event with donors, as reported from Axios. "She is underwater in our polls," she added.

What do the polls say about presidential elections in Michigan?

According to the latest Siena College/The New York Times poll, conducted Sept. 21-26, Harris leads with 48% to Donald Trump's 47%. The results are within the margin of error, so the race is very competitive in this state.

The Republican won Michigan in 2016, but four years later lost to Joe Biden by more than two percentage points, 50.6% to 47.8%. The Wolverine State is expected to be one of the swing states in the November election, as well as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and North Carolina.

"Ms. Harris’s advantage from early August has been chiseled away slightly by Mr. Trump’s enduring strength on economic issues, the polls found, a potentially troubling development for the vice president given that the economy remains the most important issue driving voters," the NYT explained.

In the Senate race, Slotkin is currently ahead of Rogers, 47% to 42% . However, the trend shows an increasingly close race, as the Democrat had a much larger lead a few months ago.

