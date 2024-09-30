Zachary Levi breaks with Hollywood's ideological script, will vote for Donald Trump

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 30 de septiembre, 2024

Actor Zachary Levi, known for starring in the superhero film "Shazam!" (2019) and its sequel "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" (2023), publicly endorsed Donald Trump during an event at which he served as moderator and was accompanied by former candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

"In a perfect world, whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby. But we don’t live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one, we live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff. And we want to stop that, right?" the actor said, acknowledging that he probably would have supported Kennedy Jr. had he stayed in the race.

"We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again. We are going to make it healthy again. And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. Because I do believe, of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there," the actor added.

With his support, Levi distances himself from the ideological script that dominates in Hollywood. Most of the actors, producers, directors, etc. who publicly express their political support tend to opt for Democratic candidates. This year, actors such as Mark Hamill, Mark Ruffalo and Alyssa Milano confirmed that they will vote blue at the polls.

Other actors who traditionally supported Democratic candidate, such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, claimed they would not vote for Joe Biden had he stayed in the race in November, leaving doubt as to whether they would have voted for the Republican hopeful. This is also the case for Ashley Judd and George Clooney, who publicly called on the president to step down before he announced his departure.

Within the entertainment industry, Trump has earned the support of three big reggaeton stars: Justin Quiles, Anuel AA and Nicky Jam.