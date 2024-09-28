Republicans demand strong stance on Iran: ‘Biden and Harris must make it clear that any attempt on Trump’s life would be an act of war’

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 28 de septiembre, 2024

More and more Republican politicians are calling on the White House to take a tough stance on the Iranian regime after news broke of its "real and specific" intentions to assassinate Donald Trump. The message from the Republican ranks is clear: any attempt against the former president will cost Iran dearly.

Trump himself was one of the first to call on the Biden-Harris administration to raise its voice: "If I were president, and a former president and leading candidate to be the next president was under threat, I would inform the threatening country, in this case Iran, that if they do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens."

The former president did not even rule out that Iran was behind either of the two assassination attempts he suffered in recent months, an idea recently backed by Rep. Mark Green, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, who assured that investigators do not rule out this possibility.

‘An act of war’

Senator Lindsey Graham went so far as to call the Iranian intentions against the life of the Republican candidate, in addition to the cyberattacks on his campaign, "an act of war against the American people."

"At the end of the day, we know they're trying to assassinate President Trump and we're doing nothing about it," the South Carolina politician argued on Jesse Watters Primetime, where he also took the opportunity to send a message to the administration, "You owe it to the American People to punish Iran for trying to undermine our elections."

"When you find a foreign power trying to kill a nominee of a major party, you should do something about it." And that is not, he ironized, "invite them to speak at the U.N." Last week Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited New York to participate in the U.N. General Assembly. Trump himself pointed to this episode, comparing the security contingent Pezeshkian received with his own.

"Act of war" was also the term of choice for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner: "President Biden and Vice President Harris must make it clear to Iran that any attempt on President Trump’s life would be an act of war."

In a post Friday, Turner insisted that the administration is failing and must take action "immediately."