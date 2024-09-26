Trump criticizes Biden for inaction on Iranian threats: "If I were president, I would inform them we are going to blow their cities."

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 25 de septiembre, 2024

Former President Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden's administration, pointing to its inaction in the face of increasing threats from the Iranian regime. During an event in North Carolina on Wednesday, the Republican presidential candidate referred to the plot against him as a direct threat to the stability of the United States.

In his speech, Trump adopted a firm tone, assuring that, if he were in the White House, he would take drastic measures against any country that tried to attempt an attempt against a former president. "If I were president, and a former president and leading candidate to be the next president was under threat, I would inform the threatening country, in this case Iran, that if they do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens," he said. He also regretted that he did not have the necessary leadership at this time to take such actions.

Criticism of the current administration

Trump did not miss the opportunity to point out what he sees as a serious lack of leadership on the part of the Biden Administration and Kamala Harris in the face of growing threats from Iran. ""We have two people, not one, that only keep looking, and when you do that, trouble always ensues," he commented, suggesting that the presidential couple's inaction and indecision is putting national security at risk.

A warning of consequences

Trump's criticism was accompanied by a call to action. He insisted that it is crucial for the United States to regain its "strength, power and prestige" to effectively confront international threats. "We all need to pull together to put an end to these threats," Trump asserted.

"A strange set of circumstances"

Trump's remarks came shortly after Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa released FBI documents detailing an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate several U.S. political figures, including Trump.

The former president expressed surprise and outrage by mentioning that at the same time these details were coming out, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was being protected by a powerful security detail during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. "We have the president of Iran in our country this week, we have large security forces guarding him, and yet they’re threatening our former president and the leading candidate to become the next president—certainly a strange set of circumstances," he said.

Context of tension with Iran

Tensions between Iran and the United States have been ongoing since Trump, as president, ordered the attack that ended the life of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 2020. Following that operation, Iran vowed to avenge the commander's death, and since then, threats have been reported against several U.S. figures, including those who were part of the Trump Administration.

Response from the international community

So far, Iran has not issued comments on the recent allegations, but in the past has repeatedly denied any interference or intent to target U.S. leaders. However, intelligence reports continue to show an increase in hostile activities by the Iranian regime, which has kept the international community on alert.