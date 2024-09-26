Eric Adams is indicted by a grand jury and becomes the first sitting mayor in NYC history to face federal charges

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 25 de septiembre, 2024

Following a series of investigations against top aides and close officials in his administration, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted by a grand jury on federal criminal charges, unnamed sources have confirmed to various national media outlets.

The New York Times was the first media outlet to reveal the indictment against Adams, but the indictment, at the time of publishing this article, remains sealed, so there are no details about the charges facing the mayor.

However, it is expected that the indictment will be formally unveiled on Thursday by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

Adams has already reacted to the news of the indictment against him, saying in a statement that Justice is being wielded against him and that he will continue to lead the city.

"My fellow New Yorkers, it is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with crimes. If so, these charges will be entirely false, based on lies," Adams said, in a more than two-minute address.

"But they would not be surprising. I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target—and a target I became. For months, leaks and rumors have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty. Just this past week, they searched the home of our new police commissioner, looking for documents from 20 years ago—but just one week after he joined my administration. Enough. I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit. If I'm charged, I know I am innocent. I will request an immediate trial so the New Yorkers can hear the truth."

What is certain is that Adams is now the first mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office, a fact that has caused internal division among Democrats in the state, who are now publicly calling for his resignation.

Before the indictment was revealed, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) openly called for Adams' resignation, arguing that he cannot remain in office as a product of the investigations against him.

"I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City. The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. For the good of the city, he should resign."

Should Adams decide to resign, he would be replaced by the city's public advocate, Jumaane Williams, who then must call a special election.

If Adams decides to stay in office, which is presumed after his first reaction to the indictment, Governor Kathy Hochul would still have the power to remove the mayor.

Still, the Democratic governor did not rule on the matter.

The indictment against the Democratic mayor marks a surprising fall for a once-rising political figure. Adams, a former police captain who won election nearly three years ago promising law and order and positioning himself as a moderate Democrat, made history by becoming the second black mayor of the nation's largest city.

Over the past year, however, Adams' legacy and record were tarnished as federal investigations focused on his top aides, spawning a series of subpoenas, searches and high-level resignations that have led to a major crisis within the New York City mayor's office.

His popularity has also waned as people close to him have fallen into major legal trouble. For example, Adams' former top building security official, Eric Ulrich, was charged in 2023 with taking $150,000 in bribes and gifts in exchange for political favors, including access to the mayor.

Ulrich, who pleaded not guilty, is currently fighting the charges.

The investigations against Adams first came to light on Nov. 2, 2023, when FBI agents raided the home of Brianna Suggs, Adams' chief fundraiser.

Days later, FBI agents confiscated Adams' phones and iPad as he was leaving an event in Manhattan.

Ten months later, on Sept. 4, federal law enforcement seized electronic devices from top city officials, including the city's police commissioner, schools chancellor, deputy mayor for public safety and the first deputy mayor.

Despite the investigations against close officials, Adams has repeatedly said he is unaware of any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, in line with what he has advocated during months of investigations,the Democrat vowed to remain in office.

"New Yorkers know my story. They know where I come from. I have been fighting injustice my entire life. That fight has continued as your mayor. Despite our pleas, when the federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief, I put the people of New York before party and politics," Adams said.

"Now, if I am charged, many may say I should resign because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case. I can also understand how everyday New Yorkers would be concerned that I cannot do my job while I face accusation. But I have been facing these lies for months, since I began to speak out for all of you and their investigation started, yet the city has continued to improve. Make no mistake, you elected me to lead this city and lead it, I will. I humbly ask for your prayers and your patience as we see this through. God bless you and God bless the city of New York. Thank you."