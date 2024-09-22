Chaos in NY: Federal agents search homes of acting police commissioner just a week after resignation of Edward Caban, investigated by FBI

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 22 de septiembre, 2024

New York, more than ever, is "the city that never sleeps." And it has reason not to. Barely a week after Police Commissioner Edward Caban resigned from his post because he was under investigation by the FBI, his acting successor, Thomas Donlon, has acknowledged that federal agents searched his home and took material for analysis.

In a terse statement, Donlon acknowledged the facts, but assured that it is an investigation into events of 20 years ago and that it has nothing to do with nor will affect his current position. The New York Police Department they indicated that it will not comment, as it is not a matter pertaining to the department.

Eric Adams on the hot seat

Although Donlon himself did not indicate which agencies were in charge of the search, official sources confirmed to several media outlets that it was the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that performed them.

This search further damages the situation of Mayor Eric Adams, since, in addition to Caban, federal agents are targeting several of his closest collaborators. The voices calling for his resignation continue to grow, although, for the moment, the Democrat is reluctant to step down.