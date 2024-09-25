NY Democrats: AOC Calls for Mayor Adams' Resignation

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 25 de septiembre, 2024

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) called for the resignation of New York City Democratic mayor Eric Adams. The progressive, who represents parts of Queens and the Bronx in the House of Representatives, became the highest-profile Democrat to call on Adams to step aside amid federal corruption investigations.

Ocasio-Cortez, one of the members of The Squad that survived the primary process, weighed in on the mayor's situation on her social media.

"I don't see how Mayor Adams can continue to govern New York City. The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening government function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. For the good of the city, he should resign," she said.

The investigation into Mayor Eric Adams

There are currently four ongoing investigations involving both the mayor and several members of his administration. Three of them are in the hands of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.

The New York Times revealed its investigation involving Mayor Adams which it seeks to shed light on whether his 2021 campaign "conspired with Turkey’s government to receive illegal foreign donations" as well as whether he "pressured the Fire Department to approve a new high-rise Turkish consulate, despite safety concerns."

"Prosecutors have also recently sought information related to interactions with five other countries — Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea and Uzbekistan — people with knowledge of the matter said. This focus comes from a round of grand jury subpoenas issued in July to Mr. Adams, his office and his campaign. These subpoenas came after F.B.I. agents stopped Mr. Adams outside an event and seized his electronic devices in November," the media outlet said.

In early September, federal agents seized the phones of the police commissioner, the first deputy mayor, the schools chancellor, the deputy mayor for public safety and a top aide close to the Democratic mayor.

Edward Caban, the first Hispanic to be NYPD chief, resigned in mid-September because of the investigation.

"I have decided that it is in the best interest of the department for me to resign as commissioner. After 30 years of service to this city, I hold immense respect and gratitude for its brave officers, and must put their interests before my own. I believe firmly in the vital role of leaders with integrity, who, by example, demonstrate the difference between right and wrong every day. I will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation," he said in a statement released by his lawyers.