Assassination attempt on Trump: Agents admitted they were unprepared because they received 'insufficient' training

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) spoke with several agents present in the security operation on the day of the assassination attempt against Donald Trump. They told him they were not qualified to protect the Republican candidate due to their limited training.

In a letter sent to Ronald L. Rowe, acting director of the Secret Service, Hawley said that different Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents, reassigned that day to collaborate with the Secret Service and protect Trump, received "insufficient" training through Microsoft Teams.

According to Hawley, the agents stated that they received only a two-hour seminar consisting of pre-recorded videos full of alleged technical problems.

"Imagine 1,000 people logging onto Microsoft Teams at the same time after being informed at the last minute that everyone needed to login individually," one of the whistleblowers told Hawley.

"Once it got rolling, the Secret Service instructor couldn’t figure out how to get the audio working on the prerecorded videos [which I’m told are the same videos as last year]. All told, they restarted the videos approximately six times (...) The content was not helpful," he stated.

🚨🚨NEW - My letter to Secret Service Director Rowe detailing new whistleblower allegations that Homeland Security agents working the Butler Trump rally received only “webinar” training beforehand pic.twitter.com/KQZbgDf7Rs — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 4, 2024

In the letter, Hawley reveals that the whistleblowers further asserted that these same two-hour-only seminars have not been updated since July 13, when former President Trump came within inches of being killed by a bullet that grazed his ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Nothing new, nothing improved since the assassination attempt on former President Trump," another whistleblower told the Republican senator.

Other HSI agents who were present at the failed July 13 security operation reported to Hawley that "only receive[d] one power-point presentation for training."

In an interview with the Fox News program "Jesse Watters Primetime," Hawley sharply questioned the Secret Service's lack of preparedness to protect Trump.

"This is a nightmare, the only reason we know about this stuff is because of whistleblowers," Hawley said during the interview.

"So think about this: the President of the United States, the former President Donald Trump, is sent out on stage. Most of the people there aren't trained, they're not qualified; they only received webinar training, and even that didn't work."