A matter of faith: believers turn their backs on Kamala Harris

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 14 de septiembre, 2024

In an election as tight as the one coming up in November, each group's vote looks pivotal. And in the believers' section, Kamala Harris does not arouse much sympathy. According to the latest published polls collecting the confessions of the participants, the majority of Christians (Catholics, evangelicals and non-evangelical Protestants) prefer Donald Trump, while the favorite of Muslims in several key swing states is the Green Party candidate, Jill Stein. Among Jews, who continue to bet on the Democrats, dissatisfaction however, is growing because of their candidate's stance toward Israel, which could give the Republican hopeful a record number of ballots with his name on them among members of this community.

Kamala's radical positions with abortion, as well as the persecution of Christians unleashed by the Biden-Harris Administration has led to the candidate's support among followers of Christ lagging behind that of her rival in November. According to the latest Pew Research Center poll, Trump would get the vote of 61% of Protestants (evangelicals and non-evangelicals) and 52% of Catholics.

Trump's notable advantage among Christians

The Republican's advantage is especially notable among white Christians, including evangelicals, Protestants and Catholics in this racial group. According to Pew, 82% of white evangelical voters would vote for him, as would 58% of non-evangelical Protestants and 65% of Catholics in this racial group.

The racial aspect gives Kamala an edge among black Protestants (86%) and 65% among Hispanic Catholics, according to the same poll. Nonetheless, the total number of voters of these religions remains favorable to Trump, whose main problem would only be that they choose to stay home rather than vote.

Jill Stein 'steals' the Muslim vote from Harris in key states

While the Pew survey did not interview enough Muslims to establish a category, a poll released this week by the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) found that Americans who practice this faith in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin would put Green Party candidate Jill Stein as their first choice and that they even put Trump ahead in Nevada.

Harris' stance on Israel may trigger a record Jewish vote for Trump

But, paradoxically, the final blow to Kamala could come from a religious group with which she seems to have her hands tied: the Jews. Although Pew indicates that 65% of voters of this religion intend to vote Democratic, Harris' stance on the Gaza War and the moves of the Biden Administration of which she is a part is provoking a level of dissatisfaction that could end up leading to a record Jewish vote for Donald Trump.