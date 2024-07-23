Kamala unveils her campaign agenda: focuses on abortion and more anti-Trump rhetoric

Published by Verified by 23 de julio, 2024

Kamala Harris outlined her strategy for winning the presidency in November during her first event since announcing her bid for the Democratic nomination. Her campaign focuses on more abortion and leveraging her past as a prosecutor to promise a tough stance against her rival, whom she referred to as "a convicted felon." She also expressed gratitude to Joe Biden for his support and praised their joint achievements during his tenure.

The first of Kamala's appearances after her announcement was at the White House, in a meeting with the NCAA men's and women's champion teams. On this occasion, she acted as hostess and vice president, given the absence of the president, who continues to recover from a new covid infection, without making references to the ongoing election campaign except to praise the Biden's accomplishments during his three-plus years in office.

"Our president, Joe Biden, wanted to be here today. He is feeling much better and recovering fast, and he looks forward to getting back on the road. And I wanted to say a few words about our president. Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history. In one term — (applause) — he has already — yes, you may clap. (Laughter and applause). In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."

Kamala compared Trump to the "predators" and "fraudsters" she fought with

Nothing like her second encounter, in a campaign speech, in which she lashed out harshly at Donald Trump, whom she compared to the "predators" and "fraudsters" she has faced during her career defending the law in California. "Before I was elected as Vice President, before I was elected as United States Senator, I was the elected Attorney General of California. Before that, I was a courtroom prosecutor. In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type," Harris said.

Visibly satisfied, having secured the number of delegates needed to secure her nomination, she acted like the candidate-elect throughout, focusing her message on her rival and her main weapon in trying to reverse the polls: abortion-or women's reproductive rights, the euphemism she prefers-.

"This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to return our country to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights. I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures that all people have the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead."

In addition, she ran as a guarantor to unite the country - something Biden did four years ago to subsequently implement radical left-wing policies that have deepened the divide among Americans-: "Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about all that is at stake. I have every intention of uniting our party, uniting our nation and defeating Donald Trump in November."

Biden's star 'appearance' at rally

The event featured a special - albeit invisible - guest. The president intervened by phone to confirm his support for Kamala and they exchanged compliments. "She's the best," assured a still hoarse-voiced Biden with a cold, to which the presumptive Democratic nominee replied, "I love Joe Biden."