Administration heavyweights lead first meeting of Task Force on Anti-Christian Bias

Published by Israel Duro 23 de abril, 2025

The special task force toeradicate anti-Christian bias imposed by the Biden Administration kicked off with an all-star cast at its first meeting. Chaired by Pam Bondi, several heavyweights from Donald Trump's Cabinet such as Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, Robert Kennedy Jr or Kash Patel participated./b>participated in the meeting, giving an account of the importance given to this task from the Executive, which responds to an executive order signed by the president on February 6.

The meeting included the testimonies of several victims of the persecution of Christians unleashed by Biden during his term in office, such as Navy Seal Phil Mendes, relieved of duty for refusing to take the covid vaccine for religious reasons, or Scott Hicks, president and chief academic officer of Liberty University, who denounced that his school and Grand Canyon University were sanctioned by the previous administration because of their Christian worldview.

Also heard was Michael Farris, founding president of Patrick Henry College, who spoke on behalf of Pastor Gary Hamrick "to explain how Cornerstone Church was investigated and charged by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for alleged violations of the Johnson Amendment."

"Biden's DOJ abused peaceful Christians and put them in the crosshairs"

After the meeting, Bondi ccondemned the persecutionChristians suffered at the hands of Catholic Biden, while looking the other way on the assaults believers suffered during his tenure and assured that this is over with Trump's return to the White House:

"As shown by our victims’ stories today, Biden’s Department of Justice abused and targeted peaceful Christians while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses. Thanks to President Trump, we have ended those abuses, and we will continue to work closely with every member of this Task Force to protect every American’s right to speak and worship freely."

Allegations of abuses against Christians in the various departments

The other Administration heavyweights who participated in the meeting outlined what they have encountered in their respective departments and the corrective measures they will implement to comply with Trump's executive order.

In this regard, he highlighted the intervention of Kash Patel, "who analyzed the impact of the anti-Catholic memo issued by the Richmond FBI and reiterated the FBI's commitment toeradicate any anti-Christian bias that might be driving decisions or investigations."

For his part, Marco Rubio denounced several discriminatory practices at the State Department against Christians that violate religious freedom and freedom of speech. For example, employees fired for refusing to vaccinate - in addition to being labeled "troublemakers" and even "killers" for doing so-, threats against workers who chose to homeschool their children (homeschooling) or the reprisals against officials who refused to promote the LGBT agenda.