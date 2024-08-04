Catholic Biden is the president who has persecuted Christians most fiercely from institutions

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 4 de agosto, 2024

A Catholic president is responsible for orchestrating the biggest persecution of Christians from within institutions in recent years in the US. As paradoxical as it may sound, this is exactly what the Biden Administration has done during its three and a half years in office. As many as 55 people have been prosecuted and face stiffer penalties under the FACE Act, that is one in four of the 211 total who have been so in the 30 years that the rule has been in effect. Ninety-seven percent of those charged, moreover, have been pro-life activists.

Texas Republican Representative Chip Roy, whose office compiled the official DOJ data, bluntly analyzed the results of his study: "DOJ releases data that confirms that the Biden/Harris administration is weaponizing the FACE Act against pro-lifers."

One in four prosecuted under the FACE Act has been so with Biden in office

According to data published by The Dailly Caller, since being enforced in 1994, one in four people prosecuted under this rule has been prosecuted during the past three and a half years. Moreover, with a significant increase since the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson.

Although the law also protects help centers for mothers considering abortion and places of prayer, only six pro-abortion activists have been prosecuted during these 30 years, even though the Catholic Vote organization recorded 90 attacks against pro-life centers between 2022 and March 2024 alone. Many of them even claimed by domestic terrorist organizations.

To make matters worse, the Biden Administration has begun to use a novel interpretation of an 1870 statute to toughen sentences against peaceful anti-abortion protesters. Until now, and under other presidents, people who went so far as to threaten to harm or even kill a clinic employee faced less severe penalties than activists who now just pray in front of a clinic.

Right now, most of the activists prosecuted under the FACE Act face prison. The latest example, last week, Bevelyn Beatty Williams, a 33-year-old mother of a 2-year-old girl, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison. Williams must still face an additional charge of violating the FACE ACT by force, which carries penalties of up to 10 years. In January, six activists were convicted and face sentences of more than 10 years and fines of $260,000 for praying in front of abortion clinics.

Discrimination against Christians and pro-lifers

The pro-life movement has lamented these figures, which confirm the complaints they have lodged against the DOJ since Biden's arrival at the White House. For example, the Thomas More Society, which defends pro-life activists in court, noted after learning of these data that "this confirms what we’ve long supposed and seen firsthand inside the courtroom. We’re not backing down and will keep fighting for the pro-life prisoners of conscience who have been unjustly persecuted and locked up by the Biden DOJ through its weaponization of FACE."

Also SBA Pro-Life America denounced the discrimination they are subjected to by the Biden Administration: "Since 2022, pregnancy centers and pro-life organizations have suffered dozens of pro-abortion attacks, but the DOJ has only prosecuted 5 people for such crimes. Meanwhile, under the Biden-Harris administration's novel interpretation of an 1870 statute, pro-lifers have faced much harsher sentences for praying peacefully."

Garland and Wray deny obvious anti-Christian persecution

Both Merrick Garland, US Attorney General and FBI Director Christopher Wray, denied in their appearances before the House of Representatives that there is a persecution of Christians from the Administration, despite the fact that the methods - such as the terrorist-like arrests of two known activists in front of their children in contrast to the violent acts of BLM activists who were not even arrested - and now the data, refute them.