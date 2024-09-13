'Cinderella' Harris: how the left-wing media turned the worst-rated vice president into the great Democratic hopeful

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 13 de septiembre, 2024

Much like Cinderella, Kamala Harris has gone from the mire of being the worst-rated vice president to becoming the great Democratic hope for retaining power, with polls favoring her as the next president. In her case it has taken more than one fairy godmother to work this miracle - specifically, the entire left-leaning media. The magic? Words: written, spoken, and even erased.

While she discreetly remained in the background of Joe Biden´s shadow, publicly collaborating in the concealment of the president's delicate mental state and allowing her major responsibility - the border- to fall into the hands of cartels and traffickers, leading to the entry of more illegal immigrants in three years than in the three previous presidencies combined, Kamala Harris's approval was even lower than that of her boss.

Although her rating was never very high, her popularity plummeted in the first year to the lowest levels seen for a vice president in the last few decades. According to Gallup, in April 2023, after 1191 days in office, she was 19 points behind Mike Pence, 10.6 points behind Joe Biden, 21 points behind Dick Cheney, and a staggering 44.5 points away from Al Gore's appreciation!!!! Her numbers were even worse than Biden’s, who himself has recorded some of the lowest approval ratings since Jimmy Carter.

Worse data than Biden

A year later, in April 2024, as whispers about the need to retire Biden were beginning to rise in volume in the Democratic environment, her approval ratings continued to be abysmal, ranging between 33% and 43%, while between 50% and 57% of respondents disapproved of her. These numbers hardly made her a serious contender as a potential replacement for her boss and running mate in the upcoming November election.

Even the left-leaning media itself mentioned her among the candidates as a long-shot, associating her as heir to the problems of the Biden Administration, especially the economy and the border, her official assignment as 'czar.' All eyes were on Gavin Newsom, the governor of California and former first lady Michelle Obama. Even, when everything exploded after the first debate between Biden and Trump, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer or Illionois, J.B. Pritzker were added to the shortlist as preferred options.

Biden's resignation changed everything

Amid endorsements and calls for withdrawal from Democratic notables, as well as with the front-runners reluctant to step forward, came July 21, when Biden said "enough is enough" and announced his withdrawal. With the still-presidential political corpse still warm, it didn't take Kamala a second to announce her own independent candidacy. A move supported by the establishment and that despite the initial doubts of heavyweights like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the Obamas, was quickly seconded for the sake of unity and to turn around the feeling of defeat and orphanhood of Blue Party voters at the time.

What appeared to be a stopgap became a horse that managed to overtake a Trump who seemed unreachable. It was no fluke, nor was there divine intervention. What took place was a tsunami of political and media backing for the new pre-candidate that managed to become official in record time, even before the Democratic Convention, the moment stipulated by the leaders.

The surrender to Kamala Harris has been total. Media that did not consider her a good choice and emphasized her weaknesses did not hesitate to change sides and join the new wave. Kamala was a fresh candidate, a prosecutor who was going to put a convicted felon on the trail, a heroine of women's rights and a moderate capable of uniting the entire country under her command.

Rewriting and erasing Harris' record: Kamala arrives

In addition, the rewriting of the vice president's history began, eliminating even everything for which she was criticized shortly before: For example, her appointment as 'czar' of the border became a myth - even with fact checks from media outlets that had covered it as news - and she was allowed to pontificate as if she hadn´t been a prominent member of the Administration whose economic measures caused brutal inflation and weakened the U.S. economy, as well as radicalizing the political spectrum.

The situation of support for Harris reaches the point that no left-wing media has raised its voice to denounce that the Democratic candidate to rule the world´s foremost power has not given a single press conference in the 54 days since she ousted Biden, or has only deigned to grant an interview, to CNN, in this time. Not even The New York Times, highly critical of Biden for never granting them an interview throughout his term, has remained silent on this matter.

An impossible boom... without Donald Trump

But the Kamala boom would not have been possible without Donald Trump. The former president, who swept the early Republicanprimaries, is the bogeyman for the Democratic base. This was indicated by the polls while Biden was still in the race, in which voters said they were casting their ballots against Trump rather than in favor of the current president. The media, the Blue Party establishment, and their aligned outlets seized on this to propel their their new Cinderella into the race dressed in her finest clothes and surrounded by a magic aura that presents her as someone capable of achieving anything. Time will tell if, like the fairy godmother’s spell, her enchantment comes with an expiration date.