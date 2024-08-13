Trump's media presence underlines Kamala's shunning of reporters

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 13 de agosto, 2024

Transparency vs. opacity. Two candidates, two opposing strategies. While the Donald Trump's campaign has opted for frequent media appearances, the Kamala Harris team has chosen to shun the press since she filed her solo candidacy, the same day Joe Biden said goodbye, already more than three weeks ago. The Republican candidate's Space meeting on the social network X with Elon Musk is a clear example of the former president's exposure. The two-hour conversation between the two has had more than 73 million views, in addition to getting close to 1 billion comments.

Before the multitudinous - digitally speaking - interview with Musk, Trump had already given a 45-minute phone interview on the program Fox&Friends, in which he discussed the selection of Tim Walz as Kamala's vice president and other current issues, without dodging any issue that the show's contributors asked him about.

In fact, Trump had no problem with attending to the media as soon as he left the hospital after being injured in the attempted assassination in Pennsylvania. He even traveled with a journalist on the flight that transferred him to the Milwaukee Republican Convention, with whom he shared his feelings after being on the verge of death. In addition, he attended to others via telephone.

J. D. Vance has more interviews in a month than Kamala has as Biden's ticket mate

The media exposure of the conservative tycoon's campaign also extends - even to a greater extent - to his vice presidential candidate, Senator J.D. Vance, who has not stopped sitting down to respond to journalists from a varied political spectrum. By contrast, in the months when Kamala was Biden's ticket mate, she was hardly seen in the media then either. Nor do they seem to have much intention of doing so with Walz.

As an rxample, Trump's entourage have come to point out that Vance conducted three interviews in less than 24 hours, in which "he responds to everything that is thrown at him." In contrast, the Democratic candidate, three weeks later, continues without even granting a press conference and without having yet closed a date to go to a set or a newsroom, not even in any of the related media which are devoted to her. The closest they have said since her campaign is that "yes" she plans to meet the press, without specifying date or place.

Musk proposes a Space interview with Kamala and her team charges against his talk with Trump

Elon Musk offered Kamala's campaign the opportunity for the vice president to participate in a virtual meeting like the one Trump starred in, but the Democratic candidate's team limited itself to issuing a statement criticizing "whatever that was" in reference to the interview held on the social media platform Space.

In the statement, the Democratic ticket harshly attacked both interlocutors, recovering the Democratic argument with Project 2025 and the wealth of the two tycoons:

"Donald's Trump extremist and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever was on X.com."

"Trump's entire Campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself - self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024."