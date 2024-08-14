Americans and Mexicans Disapprove of Czarina Kamala's Border Management

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 14 de agosto, 2024

Neither U.S. citizens nor Mexicans are satisfied with Czarina Kamala Harris' management of the border. As many as 83% of Americans criticize the way the Biden-Harris Administration is handling the massive influx of immigrants, a stance shared by 52% of neighbors to the south. Americans also disapprove of the Mexican government's work, while they consider it acceptable.

According to a Pew Research Center survey, Americans are especially critical of the Administration's work on the border, with 50% rating it as "very bad" and 33% as "somewhat bad." Mexicans also criticize the management of Czarina Kamala with 52%, 13% of which consider it "very bad."

Massive failure for Kamala even among Democratic voters

While Republican supporters are especially critical on this issue - 92% disapprove of the Biden-Harris administration - criticism is also overwhelmingly high among Democrats (76%).

However, citizens in each country differ on how they rate the work of Claudia Sheinbaum's government regarding the border. While two out of three Americans (67%) flunk her, 60% of Mexicans give her a thumbs up, with 7% rating her as "very good."