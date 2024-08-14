Voz media US Voz.us
Americans and Mexicans Disapprove of Czarina Kamala's Border Management

83% of Americans and 52% of Mexicans consider the Biden-Harris Administration's policies on irregular immigration "bad" or "very bad."

Kamala Harris da una rueda de prensa en la frontera, acompañada del secretario de Seguridad Nacional Alejandro Mayorkas y el senador demócrata Dick Durbin.

Kamala Harris speaks at the border, accompanied by Mayorkas and Senator Durbin.AFP

Published by
Israel Duro

Neither U.S. citizens nor Mexicans are satisfied with Czarina Kamala Harris' management of the border. As many as 83% of Americans criticize the way the Biden-Harris Administration is handling the massive influx of immigrants, a stance shared by 52% of neighbors to the south. Americans also disapprove of the Mexican government's work, while they consider it acceptable.

According to a Pew Research Center survey, Americans are especially critical of the Administration's work on the border, with 50% rating it as "very bad" and 33% as "somewhat bad." Mexicans also criticize the management of Czarina Kamala with 52%, 13% of which consider it "very bad."

Massive failure for Kamala even among Democratic voters

While Republican supporters are especially critical on this issue - 92% disapprove of the Biden-Harris administration - criticism is also overwhelmingly high among Democrats (76%).

However, citizens in each country differ on how they rate the work of Claudia Sheinbaum's government regarding the border. While two out of three Americans (67%) flunk her, 60% of Mexicans give her a thumbs up, with 7% rating her as "very good."

