The debate between Kamala and Trump was watched by 67 million viewers

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 12 de septiembre, 2024

The debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on ABC was viewed by more than 67 million people, according to audience measurement company Nielsen. This figure far exceeds the number of viewers who sat down to watch the Republican's face-to-face with Joe Biden, which stood at 51.27 million, the worst figure in two decades.

However, the audience of the debate is far from the record viewing for an event of this stature, in which one of the protagonists of last Tuesday was present. The 84 million people who watched the face-to-face between Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016 is the one that has achieved the highest audience in the history of this format.

At first, Nielsen itself published an assessment that 57 million viewers watched the ABC program, although later estimates caused it to correct to the more definitive 67.1 million.