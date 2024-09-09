A Congressional report reveals the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

Mike McCaul, Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released a report revealing the disastrous management of the Biden-Harris Administration in the failed military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

The report questions Joe Biden's claim that his hands were tied to the Doha deal that former President Trump had made with the Taliban setting a deadline for U.S. withdrawal for the summer of 2021. In that regard, he detailed that the administration did not have a plan to get the Americans and their allies out while there were still troops in Afghanistan to protect them.

"The 2020 Doha Agreement negotiated by the former administration was predicated on conditions by the Taliban that were not being met – specifically cutting their close ties to terrorist entities like Al Qaeda. Their failure to adhere to the agreement nullified the U.S. requirement to withdraw. In addition, President Biden has since admitted he would have withdrawn even without the Doha Agreement," the document stated.

Similarly, the investigation explained that the Biden-Harris Administration "had the information and opportunity to take necessary steps to plan for the inevitable collapse of the Afghan government, so we could safely evacuate U.S. personnel, American citizens, green card holders, and our brave Afghan allies. At each step of the way, however, the administration picked optics over security. "

The committee noted that as a result of the Biden-Harris Administration's lack of planning, the U.S. Government conducted an emergency evacuation without the necessary personnel, supplies and equipment.

"The administration’s dereliction of duty placed U.S. service members and U.S. State Department personnel in mortal danger, where the Taliban – our sworn enemy – became the first line of defense," the committee noted of the report.

The committee insisted that as a result of that lack of planning, 13 U.S. servicemen and 170 Afghans were killed in a terrorist attack at Abbey Gate on Aug. 26, 2021, and 45 U.S. servicemen and countless Afghans were wounded.

In addition, the investigation indicated that Americans were turned away for assistance in leaving Afghanistan, a State Department report showed:

"An internal State Department memo sent just a few hours later, on the morning of August 19, 2021, directly conflicted this claim by the president. It stated the situation at the airport 'remains volatile with large crowds gathered at the North Gate and inside the terminal. People are desperate and are making multiple attempts to gain access despite being turned away on more than one occasion'"

The Foreign Affairs Committee explained that the report is an enumeration of those facts and evidence. It argued that it is not about politics but about getting to the bottom of what happened to prevent it from happening again.