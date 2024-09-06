Kamala Harris nearly triples Donald Trump's fundraising in August

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 6 de septiembre, 2024

The Democratic campaign team claims to have raised $361 million in August in Kamala Harris' first full month as a candidate.

With these numbers, the Democratic Party has far surpassed the Donald Trump's $130 million fundraising for the same period. Harris' cash on hand now totals $404 million, while the Republican candidate's is up to $295 million.

It was the best month of the year for Democrats, likely boosted by the Democratic National Convention. Also according to the campaign team, it is "The best grassroots fundraising month in presidential history."

Deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty stated that despite this data, "the race will be close, the spending will be even."

These numbers should be confirmed and detailed by mid-month, when the campaigns release their financial reports.

The economic boost Democrats experienced since Joe Biden stepped aside has yet to be reflected in the polls. Although Harris first improved upon the president's poll numbers, the fundraising lead did not translate into a clear advantage in voting preference. Worse for the vice president, recent polls show the Republican ahead in key states.

The Trump campaign could pick up the pace in the coming days, when the former president participates in three fundraisers after weeks of relegating the task to his vice presidential nominee, J.D. Vance. A strong showing in next Tuesday's debate could boost either candidate.