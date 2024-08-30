iVoterGuide, the platform that teaches you everything you need to know to vote in these 2024 elections

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 30 de agosto, 2024

iVoterGuide is an organization and platform that is essential to have all knowledge about U.S. elections at hand.

With their core values outlined on their website (objective truth, marriage and family, sanctity of life, stewardship and religious liberty), they provide detailed information on political candidates in elections, offer assessments, polls and research based on candidates' positions on key issues such as abortion, the economy, education and other social and political issues. They also develop and provide voter guides. In addition, they provide first-hand information of critical importance to Americans.

Our team's core values are faith, patriotism, conservatism, excellence and integrity. Because of our faith in God and our love of country, we are dedicated to preserving the Judeo-Christian values of our founding fathers. We seek to provide accurate information, to treat people with fairness and respect, and to do all we can for the glory of God.

The group describes itself as "the nation's largest candidate research organization focused exclusively on information and mobilizing voters with biblical values." They also specify that they are a division of the American Family Association (AFA):

Cemented in God. Rooted in Research. Elections are the front line of daily, year-round, year-round battles in fifty states for the soul of our country. iVoterGuide is fighting the good fight, equipping Americans on their feet with the tools they need to vote wisely.



iVoterGuide's Goal

The goal of iVoterGuide is to help voters make informed decisions by offering comparisons and analysis of candidates' platforms, plans and programs, as well as ratings based on research and data provided by partner organizations.

On their website, the organization note that:

Because of our faith in God and love for country, we are dedicated to preserving the Judeo-Christian values of our founding fathers. We seek to provide accurate information, treat people fairly and with respect, and do our best for the glory of God.

Tools offered

Among all the tools offered by iVoterGuide is the "voter's guide" which compiles candidate information by state, primary or general election and displays a detailed profile of each candidate where it also provides:

- Biography: includes their political party, and links to websites and social networks. Candidates can also provide educational and professional information.

- Scorecards and endorsements: for candidates who have held office in the past, the platform collects and displays their team and legislative scorecard information.

- Campaign finance: investigates campaign finance.

- Candidate Questionnaires: allows candidates to complete questionnaires containing "35 carefully crafted in-depth questions on key areas of concern to Judeo-Christian voters to get to the heart of candidates' positions on important issues."

- Candidate Ratings: rates candidates based on a combination of the above information.

Also, the organization offers a "pre-election checklist" which assists voters with the following issues:

- Checking the status of your voting registration.

- Finding your polling place.

- Registering to vote.

- Obtaining an absentee ballot.

- Find your District.

- Get a voter guide publication alert.

History and current impact

iVoterGuide was created by Richard Ford (founder of Heritage Alliance), and Jim Sneeringer (a retired computer programmer) in 2008. The organization's candidate research preceded its creation, and Ford compiled a Texas voter guide in 2006 that he distributed to churches across the state. In 2010, it expanded its coverage in 2010 to include all federal races and several state legislative chambers. In 2012, it first partnered with AFA Action to distribute its voter guides. In 2021, AFA Action acquired iVoterGuide.

Beginning in 2024, iVoterGuide's coverage aims to be total. It includes all federal races (5,400), state races in 37 states and state legislative races in 32 states. Its coverage also includes state supreme court races in 18 states, as well as scattered coverage of statewide ballot measures and county, local and school board elections.

The group counts 276,490,511 donation records; 71,525 vetted candidates; 36,552 races covered; 8,652 endorsements processed; 1,127 legislative scorecards; 850 volunteer panelists. Also, it has accounted for some 54,000 hours of research and 12 million educated voters.