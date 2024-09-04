Trump campaign announces $130 million raised in August and raises a total of $295 million for the final stretch of the race

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 4 de septiembre, 2024

The Donald Trump campaign announced a $130 million dollar haul in August, leaving it with $295 million cash on hand for the final two months of the presidential race. At the same time, they celebrated that 98% of the fundraising last month was built on individual donations of $200 or less.

Despite the Republican fundraising disadvantage, which is already a concern in legislative races, Trump continues to generate revenue from small contributors. The average amount was actually a mere $56 per donation.

"With Republicans united and a growing number of Independents and disaffected Democrats crossing partisan lines, the Trump-Vance campaign has momentum for the final stretch of the race," Brian Hughes, a senior adviser to the Republican candidate's campaign, said in a statement.

"These fundraising numbers from August are a reflection of that movement and will propel President Trump’s America First movement back to the White House so we can undo the terrible failures of Harris and Biden," he added.

Trump has seen his campaign coffers fill in recent months, particularly since he survived an assassination attempt while giving a speech in Butler, Pa. However, he had already outraised Joe Biden's campaign in April, pulling in $20 million more than the then presumptive Democratic nominee.

However, the gap widened with Harris' entry into the race. The enthusiasm generated by the party's young base merged with the interest of Democratic megadonors, causing her to raise approximately $540 million since officially entering the race.

The revenue is such that the Democratic campaign is pouring some of the money into other races, especially those involving in control of Congress.

"If we want a future where every American’s rights are protected, not taken away; where the middle class is strengthened, not hollowed out; and a country where our democracy is preserved, not ripped apart, every race this November matters. The Vice President believes that this race is about mobilizing the entire country, in races at every level, to fight for our freedoms and our economic opportunity," Harris campaign chairwoman Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement released Wednesday.

As for the amount to be earmarked for these Senate or House races, it is about $25 million.