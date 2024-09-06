FBI raids homes of three top officials in the Eric Adams administration

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 5 de septiembre, 2024

The FBI conducted a surprise raid on the homes of three prominent members of the mayor of New York, Eric Adams' administration. The raids, confirmed by Fox News Digital, affected First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III, and Timothy Pearson, a former top NYPD official who now advises the mayor on public safety issues.

Agents from the FBI conducted searches of Wright's and Banks' homes during the early hours of last Wednesday morning, seizing electronic devices. Pearson, who had a prominent role in the police department before his current position, was also the subject of a raid. Details about the nature of the investigation remain unclear, and authorities have not specified the exact motives behind these operations.

Prosecutor's Office investigation

The New York Police Department confirmed that it is cooperating with an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York without offering additional details.

Mayor Eric Adams' comments

In an interview with FOX 5 NYC, Mayor Adams addressed the raids and assured that he is cooperating with the investigations. "I have been clear that my message throughout my public life is to follow the law and that's what we're doing," Adams said. "And we're going to comply with whatever inquiry and whatever we have to submit."

Adams also sought to downplay the operation, stressing that these raids do not necessarily involve indictments. "I would love to engage in a good conversation around this, but just be irresponsible for me, you know, as a former law enforcement person. I know, allow the reviews to take their course and that is what I'm doing," he added.

Context of the investigations

This raid is just one of several recent legal problems in the Adams administration. In November, federal agents seized the mayor's electronic devices and raided the home of one of his top fundraisers. Although Adams has denied any wrongdoing, he confirmed that he received a subpoena from federal prosecutors and expressed a willingness to cooperate.

Timothy Pearson faces multiple sexual harassment claims and is under investigation for an incident at an immigrant shelter. Philip Banks, who retired in 2014, was previously flagged as an "unindicted co-conspirator" in an investigation into police bribery during the administration of ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio. Banks returned to government when Adams took office in 2022.

Sheena Wright, the first deputy mayor, lives with her partner, David Banks, chancellor of the city schools and brother of Philip Banks. It has not been confirmed whether investigators also sought information about David Banks during the raids.