Jack Smith's new attempt to bring Trump to trial before presidential election fails

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 5 de septiembre, 2024

The trial of Donald Trump over Jack Smith's latest indictment has been postponed until after the presidential election. The special prosecutor appointed by the Biden administration has again indicted the former president for allegedly trying to reverse the results of the 2020 election.

This was laid out by Judge Tanya Chutkan after the initial hearing held in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. At that time Trump's lawyers declared their client to be innocent.

As for deadlines, the judge set November 7 as the date to receive the parties' responses and relevant documentation, which rules out the trial occurring before the November 3 election.

After seeing his first attempt thwarted, Smith drafted the new indictment with almost the same wording as the previous one, although it was limited to avoid clashing with the latest Supreme Court ruling, which ruled that Trump does receive some presidential immunity.

The special prosecutor then modified the indictment in order to not involve Department of Justice officials and other government officials.

This time he kept nearly all of the charges as the previous version: conspiracy to "impair, obstruct and nullify" the legitimate government function of certifying an election, conspiracy to obstruct and impede the Electoral College proceedings on Jan. 6 and conspiracy against the right to have one's own vote counted.

Trump's response to Smith's new prosecution

The former president weighed in on his Truth Social account, where he posted a series of lengthy posts against Smith and the Justice Department.

"In an effort to resurrect a 'dead' witch hunt in Washington, D.C., in an act of desperation, and in order to save face, the illegally appointed 'special prosecutor' Deranged Jack Smith, has brought a ridiculous new Indictment against me, which has all the problems of the old Indictment, and should be dismissed IMMEDIATELY," he began.

"No presidential candidate, or candidate for any office, has ever had to endure all this legal warfare and instrumentality from the office of a political opponent. They have instrumentalized local prosecutors and attorneys general, and anyone else who will listen, to interfere in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, something that has never been done before. This is now Kamala's instrumentalized system against her political opponent. All of these Scams will fail, just as Jack's unhinged Florida hoax has been totally discarded, and we will win the most important election in our country's history on November 5. LET'S MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added.