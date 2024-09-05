The rules that Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will have to follow during the ABC News debate

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 5 de septiembre, 2024

ABC News is finalizing the details for the next electoral event: the first debate between Democratic candidate and current U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The television network has already begun to roll out the stage that will host both opponents next Tuesday, Sept. 10 starting at 9 p.m. (EST) in Philadelphia and the moderators, reporter and editor-in-chief of “World News Tonight,” David Muir; and “ABC News Live's” primetime anchor, Linsey Davis, are set to host the event.

Like any debate, this one will also have rules that have already been accepted by the campaign teams of the two candidates and that do not differ in any way to the rules used in the former president’s debate against Joe Biden June 27.

First of all, the duration will be the same. As in the first edition, which took place on CNN, the debate will last 90 minutes with two commercial breaks already stipulated. Each candidate will have a closing speech of two minutes, but they will not have an opening speech since the moderators will make a brief presentation of both and then the debate itself will begin, in which only the moderators will be able to ask questions. The candidates will not be able to ask questions, especially personal ones.

The rules also state that no spectators or any kind of audience will be allowed to attend the debate. A group of journalists will be present to report on the details of the event.

Along with this, ABC News determined, after a drawing of lots on Sept. 3, that former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump will enter last, while the vice president will occupy the podium to the right of the screen and will be the first to enter the stage. Both candidates will enter from opposite sides of the stage and must remain behind their podium for the duration of the debate.

Regarding response times, the television network stipulated that each candidate will have two minutes to answer questions, two minutes for rebuttals and an additional minute for follow-ups, clarifications or answers for each of the topics to be discussed.

In this regard, they will not be able to interrupt their opponent, which is why the television network has decided to keep the microphones muted when the candidate is not speaking, as happened during the June 27 debate.

They will also not be able to bring any type of document or written note to the stage although they will be able to take notes during the debate, which is why each candidate will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.

Regarding the role of campaign teams, a select group will be allowed to attend the debate. However, they will not be able to interact with the candidates during the debate, including the two commercial breaks. Along with this, moderators, whose role will be to enforce time agreements and ensure a civilized discussion, may not share in advance any of the questions or issues to be addressed during the debate, either with the candidates or their campaign team. ABC News expects both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to comply with these rules during their face-off next week.