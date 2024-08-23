RFK Jr. withdraws his name from Arizona ballot, fuels theory of Trump alliance

RFK Jr. could announce this Friday that he is dropping out of the presidential race. AFP

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 23 de agosto, 2024

The Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign's hours could be numbered. The independent candidate withdrew his name from the Arizona ballot Thursday, further fueling rumors of his impending withdrawal.

RFK Jr. will deliver a speech Friday in Phoenix at 11 a.m. local time in which he will speak "about the present historical moment and his path forward," according to his campaign team.

The independent candidate could announce his withdrawal from the electoral race and, more importantly, his possible endorsement of the former president and Republican candidate for the presidential election in November, Donald Trump.

Moreover, the announcement comes just days after Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, assured during an interview with Impact Theory that the campaign was considering joining forces with Trump in an attempt to prevent Vice President Kamala Harris from occupying the Oval Office.

"There’s two options that we’re looking at, and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and [Tim] Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump — or we draw, somehow, more votes from Trump. Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump, and we walk away from that, and we explain to our base why we’re making this decision." Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate

Donald Trump campaign announces 'special guest' at Glendale rally

As RFK Jr. withdrew his name from the Arizona ballot, the Trump campaign made a surprising announcement. The former president will be "joined by a special guest" during his rally in Glendale, Ariz., that he organized together with Turning Point Action (TPA).

"President Trump will be joined by a special guest as he delivers remarks about his America First policies and his vision to lower inflation and the cost of living, secure the border, and make our cities safe again." Press release from Donald Trump's campaign

This surprise guest will join other confirmed speakers at the event such as Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake and Arizona Republican House candidate Abe Hamadeh, among others. Will this mystery guest be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?