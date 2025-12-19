The Muslim Brotherhood is saturating Europe

19 de diciembre, 2025

For too many naive, ultra-liberal European elitists who have clung to the belief that Muslim minorities would assimilate and integrate into their cultural and social fabric, a colossal surprise awaits them. They have ignored the undisguised Muslim Brotherhood (MB) motto that clearly states: “Allah is our objective, the Prophet is our leader, the Koran is our constitution, Jihad is our way, dying is our highest hope.”

European Jewish minorities relished the opportunity to integrate into European life at the beginning of the 19th century. They enriched the continent culturally, economically and scientifically. Despite their contributions, European antisemitism persisted, ultimately leading to the Holocaust, which affected the vibrancy of Jewish life on the continent. The European Jewish motto was “Be a good Jew at home and be a loyal citizen to your country.”

In other words, Judaism was a private matter, and in public, you were to be a loyal Englishman, Frenchman or German, etc.

Spanish journalist Sabastian Vilar Roderiques wrote in an article he published on Jan. 15, 2008: “I walked down the street in Barcelona and suddenly discovered a terrible truth—Europe died in Auschwitz. We killed 6 million Jews and replaced them with 20 million Muslims. In Auschwitz, we burned a culture, thought, creativity, talent. We destroyed the chosen people, truly chosen, because they produced great and wonderful people who changed the world.”

The aim of the Muslim minorities of Europe differs considerably. Rather than trying to assimilate or contribute to Europe’s prosperity and well-being, they seek to impose Islamic law (sharia) on the entire society—first peacefully and then through violence.

The size of the Muslim population in Europe has, in recent years, risen to 46 million in large measure due to Europe’s liberal elitists (i.e., former German Chancellor Angela Merkel) policies. Muslim women in Europe have a total fertility rate (TFR) of about 2.6 children per woman, compared to 1.6 for non-Muslims. Europe’s overall TFR is 1.5, well below replacement. The European non-Muslim population is in steep decline, while significant growth is coming from the Muslim sectors, particularly in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. As a result of this growth, it will be only a matter of time before Islamic law becomes a reality in the European Union and in the United Kingdom.

The Brotherhood rejects European values such as pluralism, tolerance, secularism, democratic civil society and individual rights. Gilles Kepel, the French political scientist and Arabist, has noted that the Islamic mission goes far beyond protecting Muslims in Europe; it promotes the Islamization of European society.

Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the spiritual leader of the Brotherhood, addressed the situation of Muslims living in Europe in his dissertation. He noted that the Muslims in the democratic West (unlike most of the Muslim world) can operate freely and therefore must have their own society within the larger society. Essentially, they should not adopt European values. In the United Kingdom, under the leadership of Abul Ala Maududi, the goal went beyond the re-Islamization of local Muslims. Maududi’s teachings urge the Muslim community to proselytize and strive to impose “the Islamic social order” on everyone, rather than to be satisfied with simply keeping its own social values.

In a recently published report by Dr. Florence Bergeaud-Blackler and Tommaso Virgili, titled Unmasking the Muslim Brotherhood, the authors present a particularly disturbing situation: Europe is funding, sometimes unknowingly from taxpayer coffers, organizations linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. And these organizations are advancing a subversive ideology aimed at changing the continent’s face from within.

Charlie Weimers, a Swedish member of the European Parliament and the initiator of the above report, was interviewed by Israel’s daily, Israel Hayom, and said, “Historically, we tended to ignore the Muslim Brotherhood because this movement barely existed on the continent. But the tide has turned. Three tectonic shifts created the change: a surge in the volume of Muslim immigration, the growth of a new generation of European-born Muslims who are aware of Europe’s weaknesses and willing to exploit them, and the Muslim Brotherhood’s deliberate effort to gain a foothold in the West.”

Weimers added: “Ostensibly, they abandon the path of violence and adopt a pragmatic appearance: willing to work with official systems, and especially, to receive funding from them. But we must not fall into the trap: this tactical move is not genuine change. Their ultimate goal has remained as it was—to dismantle Europe’s secular democratic institutions and establish a theocratic regime based on the Quran. Their target is a global caliphate, where all areas of life will be dictated by Islam and sharia law, while pushing non-Muslims into the position of second-class citizens as dhimmi (non-Muslim protected persons living under Islamic rule). The Muslim Brotherhood is a totalitarian force and must be treated as such.”

"In the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform Party, who is poised to win the prime minister’s seat, has a strong, clear message: 'Stop the Islamic invasion'”

Yet the predominantly leftist European elites have obfuscated, in the name of diversity, multiculturalism and political correctness, the overwhelming number of crimes committed in recent years by Muslim migrants. Sweden has become the rape capital of Europe. In Germany, during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, thousands of German girls and women were raped and molested by Muslim migrants from the Middle East. In France, Muslim youth wreak havoc in Paris while the authorities look on. In London, Islamists control the streets, as they do in many other British cities.

Public opinion in Europe has awakened. In the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform Party, who is poised to win the prime minister’s seat, has a strong, clear message: “Stop the Islamic invasion.” In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders, leader of the Freedom Party, has long combated Islamism and now leads the most popular party in the country. In Germany, Alternative for Germany (AfD) is now the second-largest party in the Bundestag. And in France, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally Party is strong but is being blocked from power by the leftist elites.

The leftist elites are wedded to multiculturalism and do not seem to want to protect their heritage by combating the Islamist menace. They are being aided by the media and academia. If drastic measures are taken against the Islamist invasion, Europe is clearly doomed.

Joseph Puder, is the founder and director of the Interfaith Taskforce for America and Israel (ITAI).

