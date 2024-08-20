Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 20 de agosto, 2024

Federal Judge Mark Scarsi rejected Hunter Biden's latest attempt to have the tax charges he faces dismissed. With the decision, the case will proceed as scheduled with a trial next month.

Hunter Biden filed a motion in July to have his tax and weapons charges dismissed, citing a ruling in former President Donald Trump's classified federal documents case.

Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the federal indictment against Trump citing the unconstitutional appointment of the special prosecutor investigating the case. As a result, Biden's legal team asserted that the special prosecutor for Hunter's case, David Weiss, was also unconstitutionally appointed.

"The court declines to reach the merits of the motion because there is no valid basis for reconsideration of the court’s order denying Mr. Biden's motion to dismiss," the judge wrote in the decision, reported by Reuters.