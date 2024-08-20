Kamala Harris runs away from debating Trump on Fox News

Kamala Harris on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP).AFP

Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is running away from debating Donald Trump on Fox News, the former president himself announced on his TRUTH account.

"Comrade Kamala Harris just reported that she will not be doing a debate on Fox News on September 4," Trump wrote.

"I am not surprised by this as I believe she knows it is very difficult for her, at best, to defend her record of inconsistencies on absolutely everything she ever believed, including her claims that there will be no fracking in Pennsylvania, and her horrible performance on the border," the former president added.

Fox News' initial proposal was for the debate to take place on September 4. However, now that it won't happen, Trump also announced that he agreed to a "Tele-Town Hall" moderated by Sean Hannity, to be held in Pennsylvania.

For now, the only fully agreed-upon debate between the candidates will be the Sept. 10 debate in Philadelphia, hosted by ABC News.

The first ABC debate will be moderated by ABC News journalists David Muir and Linsey Davis.

The candidates also agreed to a second debate in October, as Kamala Harris' campaign announced 4 days ago. However, it is not yet known which network will host the encounter, although it is likely to be NBC News, as proposed by former President Donald Trump himself.