Trump challenges Harris to three televised debates: "I think they will be very revealing"

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 8 de agosto, 2024

On Thursday, Donald Trump challenged Vice President Kamala Harris to participate in three televised presidential debates, including one hosted by ABC News that was already scheduled when Joe Biden was still the Democratic nominee.

During a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, the former president announced that the debates have been arranged with the executives of three networks for September: Fox News on Sept. 4, ABC on Sept. 10, and NBC on Sept. 25.

"Those networks, they’re very anxiously awaiting those dates. We have spoken to the heads of the network and it’s all been confirmed (...) I hope she agrees to them," Trump commented during the press conference. "I think they will be very revealing," he added.

During the conference, Trump criticized Harris for what he described as her reluctance to interact with the media. "She hasn’t done an interview," Trump said, retorting a recurring criticism from his campaign about the lack of press access to the vice president.

Harris campaign silence.

So far, Kamala Harris' campaign has not issued an official response to Trump's challenge. The vice president has only confirmed her participation in the September 10 debate on ABC, previously scheduled with Biden. Trump had requested the cancellation of this debate due to ongoing litigation with ABC Network and George Stephanopoulos, alleging a conflict of interest.

Vice presidential debate

During the press conference, Trump also recalled that a vice presidential debate was scheduled, agreed to before Biden withdrew from the 2024 race. "CBS will do a vice presidential. And, and I have to tell you, JD Vance has really stepped up. He’s doing a fantastic job," the former president noted.

Both Trump and his running mate, JD Vance (R-Ohio) have expressed reservations about participating in the debates hosted by ABC and CBS, respectively.

Disputed states.

According to senior Trump campaign officials, traditionally contested states, such as Virginia and Minnesota, remain in play, but with the debates now in the crosshairs, the electoral landscape could change dramatically depending on how events unfold in the coming weeks.