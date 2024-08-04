Kamala Harris rejects proposal to debate Trump on Fox News

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 3 de agosto, 2024

The Kamala Harris campaign rejected Donald Trump's proposal to move the debate from ABC to Fox News, insisting that the former president must honor the previously established agreement to debate on Sept. 10.

This Saturday, in response to Trump's proposal to change the debate to Sept. 4 and move it to Fox News. The Harris campaign issued a blunt statement. Michael Tyler, spokesman for the Harris campaign, expressed:

"Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out. He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10," he said. "The Vice President will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime time national audience. We're happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to. Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he’s too scared to show up on the 10th."

Context of the conflict

Trump had previously agreed to appear on ABC News to debate Joe Biden for the second time this year before the president ended his re-election campaign. However, in a statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump indicated that the change of plans was due to a conflict of interest, after filing a defamation lawsuit against ABC and host George Stephanopoulos. Trump claimed Stephanopoulos had made false statements regarding the E. Jean Carroll case, in which Trump was found liable for rape and defamation.

Trump's Proposal.

In response to this situation, Trump proposed a new debate on Fox News, arguing that this change is necessary to ensure a fair debate environment free of conflicts of interest. Although the exact location of the debate on Fox News has not yet been determined, Trump indicated that the moderators would be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. In addition, the rules would be similar to his previous debate with Biden, but this time with the inclusion of studio audience, which would add a different, more interactive dynamic.

Trump has demonstrated his willingness to participate in debates that provide an equal platform for both sides, ensuring that the debate is conducted in a fair environment. His team has worked diligently to ensure that the debate conditions are appropriate and free of bias. But Harris' refusal to accept Trump's proposed plan change underscores the tension and political strategy at play.