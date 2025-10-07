Oct. 7 is not over; it lives among us

Demonstration organized by the families of the Israeli hostages taken captive by Hamas on October 7, 2023 AFP .

Strangely, the second anniversary of Oct. 7—the most horrific day of mourning for the Jewish people since the Holocaust—coincides with the start of Sukkot, the festival of fragile huts that symbolize both vulnerability and determination.

Families across Israel sit together beneath their leafy roofs, called to joy and blessing even as they grieve for sons, daughters, parents and friends lost to Hamas’s barbarism.

While Israel mourns, global attention turns south to Egypt, where American, Israeli and Arab representatives are discussing the Trump peace plan. At its heart lies the return of 20 living hostages and 28 bodies.

The suffering of these people—those who survived the same monsters who strangled the two Bibas babies, raped women, severed limbs and burned families alive—is unspeakable. And yet, the world exalts their murderers.

Violent crowds in Europe proclaim a chilling truth: Oct. 7 never ended. It lives among us, in the streets, in the slogans and in media discussions, in which lies prevail and moral inversion reigns.

In a shameful act unique to the world, Italy’s main labor union declared a national strike in support of a so-called "aid flotilla" whose cargo was vanity and propaganda, not humanitarian relief. The same mobs that glorify Hamas’s massacre as “resistance” desecrate the very word that once meant courage against tyranny.

My mother was a partisan; my father fought with the Jewish Brigade against Nazifascism. They would never have mistaken the slaughter of innocent people for heroism.

At the United Nations, a French-Saudi resolution—backed by 42 countries—accuses Israel of siege and starvation. The narrative has been reversed. Israel fights to avoid civilian tragedy, while Hamas murders its own people, steals two million tons of food that Israel sends into Gaza, and turns hospitals and schools into fortresses of war.

After more than seven decades of peace offers, withdrawals and territorial compromises, Oct. 7 buried the illusion that this hatred is about land. It is, rather, about ideology—about jihad’s drive to erase non-Islamic presence from the ummah. The goal is not merely to destroy the Jews; it is to destroy the very idea of a free and pluralistic world.

Israel stands at the forefront of that struggle. The war Hamas launched on Oct. 7, 2023, financed and armed by Iran, is not only against Jews—it is against democracy itself. It targets those who believe women should be free, who let gays live openly, who raise children to create, not to die. It is the revolution of barbarism against civilization.

Meanwhile, a "woke" Left, hungry for victims to defend, aligns itself with jihad, shouting its slogans and amplifying its lies. From Europe’s streets rises a cry of hatred against the smallest country in the Middle East, against its right to survive, and against the defensive war it must fight to prevent annihilation.

A note of perspective: the Arab League’s 22 member states cover more than 14 million square kilometers (about 5.4 million square miles). Israel occupies just over 20,000. It does not seek more land—only the land the Jewish people have loved and defended for 2,000 years.

Now, remarkably, eight Muslim nations stand alongside U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel in seeking peace after bitter wars in Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Gaza. On the horizon, one can glimpse the possibility of an Islamic world purged of weapons and hatred.

Only Europe’s mobs still chant for death. Only they seem eager to poison themselves with their own hate.

