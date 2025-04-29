China's Intent Is to Master AI and Fusion Power: It's Not What They Say, It's What They Are Doing

29 de abril, 2025

There is an old adage many of us heard from our parents, "It's not what you say, it's what you do."

So when China creates military equipment that demonstrates a growing skill at an amphibious invasion, it would be best to ignore their rhetoric and concentrate on what they are doing to create the skills, tactics and ability to invade that democratic bastion across the Taiwan Strait.

As students of history, the Communist giant's rulers knows full well the difficulty of any invasion that comes from the sea. The British Commonwealth is still traumatized over their World War I amphibious assault on the Turkish Dardanelles Straits, which history records as Gallipoli Campaign. Bogged down on the beach, with Ottoman troops and artillery firing down on them, after months of stalemate, and over a half million casualties combined suffered by both sides, the Allies withdrew. Many New Zealand and Australian soldiers suffered, and memorials abound to their sacrifice.

The harsh lessons of Gallipoli were well understood during World War II, when the Allies faced the Nazi forces across the English Channel. It would be more than a year of planning, the creation of specialized equipment, the training of troops, and months of air strikes before any GI stepped ashore at Normandy on D-Day. Even then, on Omaha Beach, the sands ran red with the blood of Americans killed as they came ashore.

It is apparent the Chinese know full well the challenge of making good on their threat to take Taiwan by military force. The latest reports reveal their creation of sea-going barges with enormous crane-like bridges that can be lowered across mine strewn beaches. Satellite imagery suggests those barges could put ashore tanks as well as soldiers.

While President Donald Trump confronts China's intent to master the 21st Century through their economic weapons and theft of intellectual property, it is important to recognize Beijing's ongoing investment in their military capability. Combine this example of amphibious innovation with their construction of aircraft carriers, next-generation fighter jets, Pacific island military bases, and their intent to master artificial intelligence (AI) and nuclear fusion power, and it becomes obvious to all that it matters not what China says. It is what they are doing.

America needs to take notice and appreciate the challenge that faces all of us.

