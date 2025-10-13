Netanyahu declines invite to join world leaders in Egypt for Trump peace summit

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 13 de octubre, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined a last minute invitation to join world leaders in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to finalize the U.S.-brokered deal aimed at ending the war on Hamas.

Netanyahu “was invited by U.S. President Trump to participate in a conference taking place today in Egypt,” the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed in a Hebrew-language statement on Monday afternoon.

The premier “thanked President Trump for his invitation, but said he would be unable to attend due to the timing being too close to the start of the holiday” of Simchat Torah, which starts on Monday at sundown.

“The prime minister also thanked President Trump for his efforts to expand the circle of peace—peace through strength,” the PMO said.

Media reports that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani threatened to cancel their participation if Netanyahu were to attend.

The Sharm el-Sheikh summit “will soon begin with the participation of 30 countries and international and regional organizations, to celebrate the signing of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip,” a spokesman for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s office told Arabic media.

In addition to Trump and other world leaders, Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas was also expected to attend the conference.

Trump was scheduled to depart for Sharm el-Sheikh from Israel on Monday afternoon after addressing the Knesset.

