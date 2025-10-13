Israel prepares for the historic release of hostages

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 12 de octubre, 2025

At Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, hundreds of people have already gathered since the early hours of the morning, with flags, banners, signs and chants, awaiting the historic release of the last remaining hostages still alive in the Gaza Strip, as part of the peace agreement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.

According to Israeli media cited by The Wall Street Journal, the first batch of releases is scheduled for approximately 8:00 a.m. local time (1:00 a.m. ET) from central Gaza near Nitzarim. A second release will occur around 10:00 a.m. (3:00 a.m. ET) from Khan Yunis. Meanwhile, some relatives of the abductees began moving toward the Re'im base, on the border with Gaza, to be reunited with their loved ones, a moment that is keeping all of Israel on edge.

In fact, a giant screen was set up in Hostage Square to broadcast live the moment of the liberation, while volunteers decorated the surroundings of the hospitals that will receive the released -Sheba (Ramat Gan), Sourasky-Ichilov (Tel Aviv) and Beilinson (Petaj Tikva)- with welcoming banners such as "Finally home!"

Israelis aren’t sleeping. Everyone is glued to a screen waiting to see the hostages. This is Hostage Square at 5am. pic.twitter.com/98758ic2f0 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 13, 2025

Images released during the early hours of the morning show the square full since about 5 a.m., with people who spent the night awaiting the return of their compatriots.

According to the United States government, a key player in the negotiation process, the first phase of the cease-fire agreement contemplates the exchange of the 20 living hostages and 28 dead for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. Israeli media report that the prisoners include 250 convicted "for national security reasons."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the day as a "historic" event, with emotions mixed between sadness and joy, recalling the large number of Israeli casualties following the events of October 7. Government spokeswoman Shosh Berosian indicated that the goal is for "all 20 living hostages to be released together, at the same time, to the Red Cross."

Not all the bodies are expected, however, to be repatriated today.

The WSJ adds that after the release, a negotiating phase will open for a peace deal that could force Hamas to disarm and cede power in Gaza.

From Air Force One, President Donald Trump told reporters that he hopes to visit Gaza— "I'd like to put my feet on it at least" —and that reconstruction of the enclave and a new governance scheme would begin immediately.

When asked about an eventual role for Tony Blair in the interim administration of Gaza, President Trump said that he has "always liked" the idea, but that it must be "acceptable" to all parties. In addition, while addressing the region before the Israeli parliament, Trump stated, "The war is over." The president is later scheduled to participate in a summit in Egypt aimed at building momentum for the broader Gaza plan.

Meanwhile, expectations in Israel are at fever pitch and are palpable in the streets. The clock installed in Hostage Square - marking 736 days of captivity - is about to return to zero, marking the end of a conflict that has changed the recent history of Gaza and Israel.