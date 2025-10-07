Israel launches Oct. 7 website on massacre’s second anniversary

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 7 de octubre, 2025

The Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism on Monday launched a new website offering a detailed look into the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, marking two years since the deadliest single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

The site, “The Missing October 7th Files,” presents original documents recovered by Israel’s security forces since the start of the war on Oct. 7, including a handwritten directive by slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, guides instructing gunmen on how to take live selfies during the cross-border attacks and religious rulings (fatwas) justifying murder of Jews.

“This site presents the Missing October 7 Files documents and evidence that reveal the engineered terror behind the massacre,” the site explains.

According to the ministry, “Far from being a spontaneous eruption of violence, the attack was the product of years of indoctrination, meticulous planning, and systematic exploitation of civilians.”

“Through manuals, orders, and hidden intelligence, these files expose the organized evil that turned October 7 into one of the darkest days in modern history,” it said.

Some 6,000 terrorists from Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Fatah, as well as unaffiliated Gazan “civilians,” infiltrated the Jewish state’s southern border on Oct. 7, 2023, murdering some 1,200 people, wounding thousands and kidnapping 251 back to the Strip.

Forty-eight hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, 731 days after the Hamas attacks. Of these, Jerusalem believes around 20 to be alive.

