NY to light 15 sites yellow, flags at half mast for Oct. 7

7 de octubre, 2025

Flags on New York state buildings will fly at half-mast, and some 15 sites will be lit yellow from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday to mark the two-year anniversary of Oct. 7, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Monday.

“Two years after the horrific attack on the people of Israel, we stand with Jewish people in New York and around the world today and every day, and remember the victims of that tragic day and those still held hostage today,” the Democratic governor stated.

"As the home of the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, we mourn this tragedy and continue to pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages, an end to the war and a lasting peace", Hochul said.

Among 15 sites that will be lit in yellow "in solidarity with Israel and the 48 remaining hostages who have not been returned home" are Empire State Plaza, One World Trade Center, Niagara Falls, Moynihan Train Hall in Manhattan and several bridges and state education buildings and Albany International Airport Gateway, per the governor’s office.

Hochul’s office also said it was increasing state police patrols “at religious sites” and initiated “outreach to Jewish communities statewide” after the “horrific” antisemitic attack at a Manchester, England synagogue on Yom Kippur. The governor’s office said that she was doing so “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Heightened uniformed patrols remain in place this week, and the state counter terrorism intelligence unit and special operations teams will be fully engaged,” the governor’s office said.

Hochul made a similar announcement last October, to mark the one-year anniversary of the attacks, although some of the sites listed were different. (JNS sought comment from the governor’s office.)

In 2024, she said that the walkway over the Hudson State Historic Park would be illuminated, but that wasn’t listed in 2025. The 2025 list includes Grand Central Terminal-Pershing Square Viaduct and the Fairport lift bridge over the Erie Canal, which weren’t listed as being illuminated in 2024.

