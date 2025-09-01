60% of US Gen Z support Hamas in Harvard-Harris poll

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 1 de septiembre, 2025

A recent survey found that 60% of Generation Z in the United States favor the terrorist group Hamas over Israel. Of the age groups polled, the 18- to 24-year-old age group was the only one to choose Hamas.

However, backing for Israel declined as those surveyed grew younger, from 89% support for the Jewish state among the 65 and older crowd down to 70% support of 35- to 44-year-olds.

Then came the switch among Gen Z to majority support for Hamas.

The survey, conducted online by Harvard University and the Harris Research Foundation on Aug. 20-21 among 2,025 registered voters, had a margin of error of ±2.2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. It follows another in March, which found that 48% of 18- to 24-year-olds said they support Hamas over the Jewish state.

A majority of all age groups (78%) supported the position that Hamas must release all remaining hostages without conditions or face serious consequences. But the numbers opposing that position increased with decreasing age.

When asked whether Israel should make a deal with Hamas to return all the hostages that leaves Hamas in place, or only make a deal if Hamas leaves Gaza, the majority (58%) supported only making a deal if Hamas leaves.

Again, the number of those supporting a deal only if Hamas exited Gaza dropped as those polled grew younger, with 59% of Gen Z saying make a deal even if Hamas remains.

Democrats and Republicans continue to support Israel over Hamas, according to the poll. Eighty-two percent of GOP voters backed Israel vs. 18% for Hamas. Among Democrats, 67% supported Israel and 33% Hamas.

Gaza flotilla with Greta Thunberg forced back by storms

A Gaza-bound flotilla of dozens of boats, including one carrying Swedish anti-Israel activist Greta Thunberg, was forced to turn back to port in Barcelona due to stormy weather, organizers said on Monday.



The Global Sumud (“steadfastness” in Arabic) Flotilla posted a statement to its Telegram channel that mission departure was “delayed to prioritize safety amid strong Mediterranean winds.”



“We conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass. This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats,” adding that the vessels were facing 30 knot winds (35 mph, or 56 kph).

