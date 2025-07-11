Iran targeting UK Jews for abduction, assassination, intel panel reports

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 11 de julio, 2025

A July 10 report by the British parliamentary committee that oversees the United Kingdom’s intelligence agencies, including Mi5 and Mi6, revealed that Iran is targeting British Jews for killing and kidnapping in the U.K.

Intelligence agencies told the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament that physical threats by Iranian Intelligence Services (IIS) against U.K.-based individuals has “significantly increased recently both in pace and with regard to the number of threats.”

The committee’s report, which offered a comprehensive survey of Iranian threats posed to U.K. interests worldwide, found at least 15 such cases since the start of 2022.

While most physical threats are directed against dissidents or media organizations in the U.K. that Iran views as in opposition its regime, they also included “Jewish individuals of prominence as well.”

Making it more challenging for British spy agencies to counter these hostile operations is Iran’s use of third parties.

“It is not typically Iranian nationals that are conducting the operations themselves,” Mi5 told the committee.

“There are sometimes Iranian nationals but quite often they use other nationalities. They use criminal groups that you wouldn’t at all expect to be involved in this kind of activity and they are effectively just mercenaries. They are hired for money to do the operational activity for the Iranian state,” Mi5 said.

Sometimes the criminals who are recruited are themselves not aware of the purpose of their activity.

Outside of the direct physical threat to U.K. individuals, Iran also carries out what Iran calls “cognitive warfare,” which means spreading the Iranian narrative in the U.K.

Iran does this through its intelligence services, state media, foreign ministry and Iranian-funded organizations.

“They use different platforms—both overt and covert—such as traditional media, social media and networks of purportedly ‘independent’ news websites, to spread their own narratives in the U.K.,” the report said.

However, the overall impact of these efforts have had “a negligible effect on U.K. public opinion and decision-makers, including in relation to U.K. elections,” the committee found.

Iran also works to radicalize British university students, mainly through online talks hosted by the Islamic Students Association of Britain (ISA).

Speakers who were Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers espoused anti-Semitic and violent opinions and urged students to support attacks.

The ISA denied ties to the IRGC, but the report noted that media reported that the ISA’s former chairman had recently met with the Iranian Supreme Leader.

Netanyahu concludes Washington visit with statement on hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded his visit to Washington on Thursday with a statement about securing the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.



After days of meetings with officials at the White House, Netanyahu declined to describe what decisions he may have made with U.S. President Donald Trump.



“What has been agreed upon between President Trump and me, on issues pertaining to Gaza, the region and even beyond the region, will be discussed at a later time,” he stated.



The Israeli leader said he had met with the families of living and dead hostages in D.C. on Wednesday and told them that he was “determined” that they be returned.



“I told them we are now attempting to achieve a release of half of the living and deceased hostages, in return for a temporary ceasefire of 60 days,” Netanyahu said. “In the beginning of that ceasefire, we will enter negotiations on a permanent end to the war, that is, a permanent ceasefire.”



“In order for us to achieve that, this has to be done on the minimal conditions that we’ve set: Hamas lays down its arms, Gaza is demilitarized, there are no longer any governing or military capabilities of Hamas,” he added. “These are our fundamental conditions.”

