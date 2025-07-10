Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, accuses United Nations of antisemitism

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 10 de julio, 2025

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, has accused the United Nations of being “transparently antisemitic.”

The claim, made in an internal employee forum, was first reported by The Washington Post and followed a published report by a controversial U.N. official accusing a selection of businesses, including technology firms, of profiting from the “genocide carried out by Israel” in Gaza.

Google and its parent company, Alphabet, were among those listed in the U.N. report as a result of their provision of cloud and AI tech for the Israeli government and Israel Defense Forces.

“With all due respect, throwing around the term genocide in relation to Gaza is deeply offensive to many Jewish people who have suffered actual genocides,” Brin reportedly wrote to staff in the company’s AI division. “I would also be careful citing transparently antisemitic organizations like the U.N. in relation to these issues.”

The report was produced by Francesa Albanese, the special rapporteur for Palestinian rights, who has been accused of antisemitism by the governments of the United States, Germany and France for a history of using antisemitic tropes, and what has long been seen as a double standard against Israel.

On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department announced that it is officially sanctioning her.

Washington has called her “unfit” for her role. Dorothy Shea, the U.S. interim ambassador to the United Nations, had asked in recent days that U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres remove Albanese from her position and censure her pattern of remarks and actions.

“My comments came in response to an internal discussion that was citing a plainly biased and misleading report,” read a statement from Brin’s spokesperson.

Brin fled with his Jewish parents from Russia to the United States to escape antisemitism in the Soviet Union.

Google has worked with the IDF to provide AI tools following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Last year, the company fired several employees who publicly protested Google’s cloud contract with Israel, claiming that the workplace was not appropriate for arguing over divisive political issues.

Trump admin sanctions anti-Israel senior UN official Francesca Albanese for supporting terrorism and spewing ‘unabashed antisemitism’

The U.S. State Department announced that it is sanctioning Francesca Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur on Palestinian territories, under an executive order that states those who engage “directly” with an effort by the International Criminal Court to arrest or probe a “protected person” without the consent of the person’s country are subject to having their property and assets blocked.



“The United States has repeatedly condemned and objected to the biased and malicious activities of Albanese that have long made her unfit for service as a special rapporteur,” Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state, said on Wednesday. “Albanese has spewed unabashed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism and open contempt for the United States, Israel and the West.”



Albanese’s “bias has been apparent across the span of her career, including recommending that the ICC, without a legitimate basis, issue arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant,” Rubio said. (The court, which is based in The Hague, is not part of the United Nations.)



“Albanese has directly engaged with the International Criminal Court in efforts to investigate, arrest, detain or prosecute nationals of the United States or Israel, without the consent of those two countries,” he continued. “Neither the United States nor Israel is party to the Rome Statute, making this action a gross infringement on the sovereignty of both countries.”



Albanese recently “escalated” her efforts by penning “threatening letters to dozens of entities worldwide, including major American companies across finance, technology, defense, energy and hospitality, making extreme and unfounded accusations and recommending the ICC pursue investigations and prosecutions of these companies and their executives,” Rubio stated.



“We will not tolerate these campaigns of political and economic warfare, which threaten our national interests and sovereignty,” he said.

© JNS