Khamenei "not off limits," Israeli official tells WSJ

Ali Khamenei, the leader of the Iranian regime, "is not off limits,” an Israeli official told the Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

“The official said Israel wasn’t ruling out any potential targets to destroy the nuclear program, including Khamenei, in response to a question from the Wall Street Journal in an interview," the paper said.

Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, wrote that “with Ayatollah Khamenei, it was always bound to end in tears and flames when Iran’s regime is built on that.”

“I look at Israel’s military operation against the Islamic Republic as the culmination of 46 years of terror against the United States and Israel,” Brodsky wrote. “The accounts are being settled. There are no happy endings with this regime.”

