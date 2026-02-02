Rafah Crossing opens to pedestrians amid Israeli caution

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 2 de febrero, 2026

The Rafah border crossing began limited operations on Monday after a day of trial runs, with the first group of Gaza residents returning from Egypt under Phase 2 of the U.S.-backed ceasefire framework.

Egyptian media released non verified footage of the Palestinians entering Gaza. Under the arrangement, about 150 people will leave the Strip daily, while roughly 50 will enter. Captured by Israeli forces in May 2024, the crossing was largely closed throughout the war.

The Hamas‑run Ministry of Health in Gaza said patient transfers will take place through the Kerem Shalom Crossing, not Rafah. Qatar’s Al Araby Television Network reported around 150 ill or wounded were transported from a Gaza Red Crescent hospital via the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

The Israeli military announced on Jan. 30 that exits and reentries would require Israeli security clearance and European Union mission supervision. Only those who left Gaza during the war can return. Israel will conduct remote security checks using surveillance systems.

E.U. foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that the opening of Rafah crossing “marks a concrete and positive step in the peace plan,” adding that the bloc’s civilian mission is on the ground to monitor crossing operations and support Palestinian border guards.

Egypt will provide Israel daily lists of those crossing. Israel will allow low-level terrorists wounded during the war to exit.

