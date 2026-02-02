Jewish elementary school vandalized in Paris

Published by Yossi Lempkowicz 2 de febrero, 2026

A Jewish school was vandalized by several individuals in the 20th arrondissement of Paris on Saturday evening, according to police.

The perpetrators have not been arrested.

Three windows of the Beth Loubavitch–Beth Hannah elementary school were broken and a video surveillance camera was torn down. The plaque bearing the name of the school affixed to the building was torn off and later found in a nearby park, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“The perpetrators didn’t enter into the school,” it said.

An investigation has been opened into “damage aggravated by two circumstances [in a group and on religious grounds]” and entrusted to the 20th arrondissement police station.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the attempted break-in and damage to a Jewish school in our district. These acts are unacceptable and contrary to our values,” said Éric Pliez, mayor of eastern Paris’s 20th arrondissement, also known as Ménilmontant.

“The safety of students is an absolute priority. Together with the municipal team, I reaffirm my total rejection of all forms of antisemitism,” he added.

1,570 antisemitic incidents were recorded in France in 2024

According to figures from the Ministry of the Interior, 1,570 antisemitic incidents were recorded in France in 2024. In the first eight months of 2025, 889 incidents were recorded. Figures for the whole of 2025 are expected to be published in mid-February.

© JNS