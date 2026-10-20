Same red-green network that boosted anti-Israel protests in US at center of French unrest, riots

As the footage of violent French riots circled the globe this weekend, American conservatives are warning that the same destruction could come to American shores.

The threat, as they see it, comes from the burgeoning Red-Green Alliance, a partnership between the far-left and Islamists. A powerful visual of the purported alliance was on display in France this past weekend as crowds waving Palestinian flags protested and rioted alongside French communists and other far-left groups.

At the center of the international promotion of France's unrest sits the network funded by left-wing donor Neville Roy Singham, whose groups were central boosters of the wave of anti-Israel demonstrations in the United States after Hamas' deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Singham, who was born in the United States, now lives in Shanghai, China. The New York Times reported in 2023 on his ties to the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

The French protests began in late September over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and crumbling school buildings. They have since spread, taking on a broader character centered on dissatisfaction with the French government.

A Fox News Digital investigation earlier this month identified 50 organizations participating in or promoting the movement. Only 15 were student or youth groups. The other 35 included a dozen labor unions, eight communist or socialist organizations, four political parties including La France Insoumise (LFI) and the French Communist Party, and one Palestinian advocacy group.

The movement is also being amplified by the Singham-tied network that was previously at the center of anti-Israel and pro-Palestine campus protests that swept across America during Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas, a Palestinian militant group.

The New York-based BreakThrough News, which is funded by Singham, has been among the movement's loudest international amplifiers. It sent "BREAKING" alerts as students massed at the Bastille and framed the protests as a “historic strike against austerity."

One BreakThrough Instagram video showed far-left Saint-Denis Mayor Bally Bagayoko sliding in front of students during a confrontation with police. It drew roughly 346,000 likes in a single day.

BreakThrough later posted a collage of youth protest clips from Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Germany, India, Spain and the U.S. under the banner “YOUTH RISE UP AROUND THE WORLD.”

The threads connecting France's unrest to the groups behind America's anti-Israel protests run through shared organizations and shared messaging.

For example, Indian Alliance Paris, a small group of Indian students and professionals, co-sponsored a January 2023 anti-NATO teach-in at the People's Forum in Manhattan, a group backed by Singham. He launched the People's Forum in 2017 with more than $20 million, and its leaders have coordinated hundreds of U.S. street protests.

Other members of the Singham network such as CodePink, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Democratic Socialists of America co-sponsored the event. Indian Alliance Paris has since cheered on the French students and linked the demonstrations there to youth protests in India.

Fox also reported that Vijay Prashad, executive director of the Singham-funded Tricontinental, celebrated the unrest and tied it to other protests on three continents.

Separately, in an interview with BreakThrough, Jodie Evans, Singham's wife and a CodePink co-founder, used the French, Indian and Spanish youth protests to promote a CodePink campaign against U.S. military spending planned for Washington, D.C., in November.

“I want people to look at France, Spain and India,” she said.

The Palestinian cause has also featured prominently in the latest round of French protests.

Members of Urgence Palestine marched in the student protests carrying Palestinian flags, and left-wing lawmaker Louis Boyard waved one at a campus blockade, Fox reported. The French government has sought since 2025 to dissolve Urgence Palestine, which describes itself as a voice for Palestinians in France.

Singham, a tech entrepreneur, sold his software firm ThoughtWorks in 2017 and now lives in Shanghai. A Just the News investigation found that he and his network collaborated inside China with Chinese propaganda outlets, state-run universities and other groups committed to advancing the Chinese Communist Party.

The U.S. Congress has raised concerns about Singham’s network and its influence in the United States. House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican, has pressed Singham-linked nonprofits over their China ties, and the House Oversight Committee voted this year to subpoena Singham.

Conservatives have pointed to the latest round of protests in France as a preview of what the same coalition could do in the United States.

Mike Gonzalez, a Heritage Foundation senior fellow, told Fox that the French unrest reflects the same ecosystem that is also present in the United States.

“What we're seeing here is the same Red-Green ecosystem that disrupts infrastructure chokeholds in our country such as the Brooklyn Bridge, college campuses and congressional hearings,” Gonzalez told the outlet. “And in the case of BreakThrough News, the same sugardaddy – Neville Roy Singham.”

Radio host Glenn Beck described a "red-green alliance" using teenagers as a battering ram and warned that "what's happening there is coming to America," according to the Dallas Express.

President Trump and U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz have blamed mass migration.

“This isn't about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz denounced a "red-green alliance" between communists and Islamists at a GOP conference in Dallas last month and urged the Trump administration to designate the Council on American-Islamic Relations a terrorist organization, Just the News reported.

© Just The News.