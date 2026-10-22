Thousands of unionized California state employees strike, demanding more remote work in contracts

Thousands of state workers in California rallied at government buildings in the state Wednesday to protest what they say are unfair labor practices of the Gov. Gavin Newsom administration.

SEIU Local 1000, which represents approximately 100,000 workers, has been in labor talks with the administration since its latest contract expired in late June, CalMatters reported.

Its members are demanding better pay than Newsom has offered, as well as more flexibility to work from home.

Last year, Newsom demanded wage cuts from the union to address a state budget crisis, and state workers have accepted cuts in pay in three of the eight years of Newsom's administration.

Local 1000 President Anica Walls told CalMatters that the budget is being balanced "on state employees' backs."

Angela Musallam, a spokesperson for the California Department of Human Resources, said the department “remains focused on achieving a fair and responsible agreement and continues to be available at the bargaining table.”

Negotiations between both parties are scheduled to resume on Oct. 30.

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