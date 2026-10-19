Michigan County finds more noncitizens on voter rolls ahead of election

Macomb County officials have identified additional noncitizens registered to vote, raising questions about voter registration procedures ahead of November’s high-stakes election.

According to a report published Oct. 16 by The Daily Signal, 236 people who self-reported as noncitizens were summoned for jury duty in Macomb County during the third quarter of 2026.

Of those, nine were registered to vote, and one had a voting history.

Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini said the issue should not be viewed along partisan lines. “It shouldn’t matter if it’s Democrats or Republicans,” he told the publication, adding that he had forwarded the information to Michigan’s secretary of state.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced charges against five noncitizens accused of voting in the 2024 election. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office previously reviewed a separate list of individuals identified by Forlini, confirming that some were noncitizens while others were citizens.

The findings come as Michigan prepares for a closely watched U.S. Senate race between Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. The state’s election officials had not responded to The Daily Signal’s latest inquiries by the time of publication.

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