House report accuses ActBlue of covering up alleged fraudulent donations

A view of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2026 AFP

Published by ben whedon 17 de septiembre, 2026

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday released a report stating that Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue had engaged in a "cover-up" of allegedly fraudulent donations.

"Our investigation found that ActBlue weakened fraud safeguards despite detecting significant fraud campaigns, including several from foreign sources," the panel stated on X.

ActBlue denied wrongdoing

ActBlue has denied wrongdoing. After publication, the organization provided the following statement:

"There’s nothing to see here. After we released findings of a third-party forensic analysis that completely undermined a central claim that they have made against ActBlue, Republicans are refusing to move on. Instead, they are orchestrating another political stunt before rushing out of town weeks early to go campaign. This coordinated campaign against ActBlue isn’t about the facts, or legislating, it’s about Republicans’ efforts to silence organizations they believe threaten their agenda."

GOP accused ActBlue of accepting foreign donations and of a "cover-up" of those transactions

The report itself was first shared with Fox News, which highlighted what the panel deemed a lax approach to fraud prevention. Republicans notably accused the platform of accepting foreign donations and of a "cover-up" of those transactions.

"The Committees’ oversight has found that ActBlue, in its own words, decided to take 'a more lenient approach' to fraud prevention in 2024, weakening its fraud-prevention policies at least twice even though internal assessments showed that these changes would result in a measurable increase in fraudulent contributions," the report stated.

The primary fundraising vehicle for Democratic candidates and left-wing causes

The platform is the primary fundraising vehicle for Democratic candidates and left-wing causes.

Several ActBlue board members have recently invoked the 5th Amendment to avoid answering questions before the Oversight and House Administration Committee.