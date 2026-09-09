Texas AG Paxton announces distribution of 7 million eggs from antitrust settlements progressing

Published by Kevin Killough 9 de septiembre, 2026

Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday announced progress in fulfilling a distribution of over 7 million eggs to Texas food banks.

The eggs were secured through settlements with three national egg producers. More than 1.7 million eggs have been delivered, and another 5.3 million are scheduled to be delivered in the coming weeks.

"After securing 7 million eggs for the people of Texas, I am excited to announce that Texans will now have an opportunity to receive cartons of free eggs in communities across the state. I will continue to help our families put food on the table and do everything within my power to lower prices and help Texans who are struggling to make ends meet,” Paxton said in a statement.

Paxton negotiated settlements in June with Cal-Maine Foods, Centrum/Versova, and Hickman’s Egg Ranch, to resolve antitrust allegations brought by the Trump Administration’s Department of Justice and other state attorneys general. In addition to the donation of 7 million eggs, the companies agreed to pay a combined $3.3 million to participating states.

Cal-Maine denied any wrongdoing and told CBS News the allegations were "baseless," and Versova said it was pleased the case was resolved "without any finding of or admission of wrongdoing."

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