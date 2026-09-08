Smithsonian head Lonnie Bunch announces retirement amid pressure from Trump

Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch III on Tuesday announced that he would retire at the end of the war, the Washington Post reported.

His retirement comes amid pressure from the Trump administration, which has worked to revamp many of the Institute's museums and displays.

Last year, the administration notified the Smithsonian that it would review museum exhibits ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“This initiative aims to ensure alignment with the president’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions,” read a letter sent to Bunch at the time.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.





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