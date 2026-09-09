Trump, Vance push to reward parents who stay home with kids by reversing LBJ-era policy

The White House is reportedly planning to reverse a half-century of damage to the nuclear family by rewarding married parents who stay home and raise their children, as Vice President JD Vance appears poised to officially announce the program's addition on Thursday at the Republican National Convention's (RNC) Dallas gathering.

"A two-parent family is the best place in which to raise a kid, and certainly it's a sacrifice. But our job is to raise good children who become good citizens, and so I think that this is an important initiative," Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks told Just The News.

The administration is drafting a rule that would let stay-at-home married parents receive subsidies from the $12 billion Child Care and Development Fund. Vance has made the initiative a priority, telling the crowd at his Marietta, Georgia rally on Saturday: "What's left over with the ashes of what they've torn down is socialism. Well, we've got a different approach, my friends. We want to invest in you. We want to fight for you, and we want to fight for your children's future."

"We're going to defeat socialism by giving you a stake in the American dream and that's how we're going to win the future. Our goal is to reverse a concensus that has screwed over communities like this one for decades," Vance concluded.

Under the draft, one married parent could receive aid to care for their own child while a spouse works at least 35 hours a week. Unmarried couples and nonworking single parents would remain ineligible.

The program now serves about 1.3 million children, mostly in households headed by single-working parents. Critics say expanding eligibility without extra funding would squeeze current recipients and providers, and the rule will need White House approval and a public comment period to take effect next year.

Vance as the pro-family candidate for 2028



A stay-at-home parent subsidy could help Vance lock in the GOP 2028 lane he already leads—about 40% in recent averages—by owning family costs. Polls show most voters call child care a major affordability problem, and many parents still prefer one adult at home with young kids.

That matches his brand as a husband and father of four. The risk, however, could be the general-election squeeze: Democrats will brand it welfare for married couples while some Republicans call it socialism. And early head-to-heads remain tight. If it looks like aid for two-parent homes at the expense of working single parents, it could blunt the family pitch.

History of government-incentivized single parenting



Conservative scholars have long argued that Great Society welfare rules helped break up poor families, especially black families, by paying more when no husband was in the home.

President Lyndon B. Johnson's War on Poverty made the Aid to Families with Dependent Children package larger and made requirements easier to reach. Harvard’s Paul Peterson and the Institute for Family Studies note that cash aid, food stamps, Medicaid and housing help often went to a mother only if no working man lived with her. Marriage to a low-wage husband could wipe out more in benefits than he brought in.

Manhattan Institute’s Jason Riley has put it bluntly: the government paid mothers well to keep fathers out.

States added “man-in-the-house” checks. Caseworkers visited homes to see whether a man was present. If he was, the check could stop. Analysts at the National Center and The American Conservative say that mix — a marriage penalty plus home inspections — made a resident father a financial liability. Thomas Sowell has written that the Black family, after surviving slavery and Jim Crow, unraveled after welfare shifted from emergency aid to a way of life.

Black nonmarital births rose from about 24 percent in the mid-1960s to about 70 percent a generation later.

Divorce over the years as a contributor to reliance on government



U.S. divorce was uncommon in the 1950's, running about 2.1 to 2.6 cases per 1,000 people. The rate edged up in the 1960s, then climbed sharply in the 1970s and peaked around 1980. It has generally fallen since.

Researchers cite weaker stigma, more women in paid work and easier courts. California adopted no-fault divorce in 1969, the Uniform Marriage and Divorce Act spread that model, and the American Bar Association approved it in 1974.

With the Aid to Families with Dependent Children, benefits expanded in the Great Society years and often flowed more easily when no husband was in the home, creating a marriage penalty that made splitting up or staying unmarried pay better than staying married.

Amanda Head is White House Correspondent for Just The News. You can follow her here.





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