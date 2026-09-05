Utah lawmakers pass bill allowing some non-citizens to become police officers

Police car vehicle of United States Secret Service and POLICE LINE- DO NOT CROSS ribbon. NurPhoto via AFP

Published by Nicholas Ballasy - Just The News 5 de septiembre, 2026

Utah lawmakers have passed legislation that would allow certain non-U.S. citizens to serve as police officers in the state.

The measure removes the citizenship requirement for people who are lawful permanent residents and otherwise meet Utah’s requirements for becoming a police officer.

Similar legislation was debated in Utah in 2021, when lawmakers argued the change could expand the pool of qualified police recruits.

"Crazy and wrong," wrote former Rep. Jason Chaffetz on X.

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